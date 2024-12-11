High Court Grants Relief to Mohan Babu, Orders Surveillance at Residence

Live
Highlights
The Telangana High Court has provided temporary relief to veteran actor and former MP Mohan Babu in a case linked to a family dispute. The court has exempted him from appearing before the police for questioning and instructed officials to keep his residence under watch.
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has provided temporary relief to veteran actor and former MP Mohan Babu in a case linked to a family dispute. The court has exempted him from appearing before the police for questioning and instructed officials to keep his residence under watch.
Court Orders
The High Court directed the police to monitor Mohan Babu's house every two hours. This measure is intended to ensure peace and prevent any incidents related to the ongoing family matter.
Next Steps
The court has scheduled the next hearing for the 24th of this month. Until then, law enforcement is expected to carry out the instructions diligently. Further updates are awaited as the case progresses.
