High drama at Pocharam Srinivas Reddy's house

Hyderabad: A high drama was witnessed at the residence of the former Speaker of Telangana Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy after the BRS leaders staged dharna against luring by the Congress party.

The police arrested BRS leaders including the former MLA Balka Suman, Rajaram Yadav, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, Vasudev Reddy and others and took them into the Jubilee Hills Police Station.





The politics heated up after the news came in that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was coming to the residence of MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to persuade him to join the Congress party. Up on receiving the information, the BRS leaders rushed to the residence of Srinivas Reddy and staged dharna raising slogans against the Congress party. The police had to intervene and as they arrested the BRS leaders. The BRS leaders were seen arguing with the police stating that can't they talk to their MLA.