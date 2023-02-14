High-level review meet held on Vasalamarri

Bhongir: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy, Government Whip Gongidi Sunita Mahender Reddy and Collector Pamela Satpathy on Monday held a review meeting on the development works in CM KCR's adopted village Vasalamarri in the district.

They went over the plans for the village development and checked the progress of various works. The meeting decided on phase-wise construction of houses for weaker sections in the village, as issues such as demolitions need to be addressed. They also discussed the location of the gram Panchayat office. According to the new layout, it was proposed that 11 acres of government land near the village should be given to those who lost more land than 200 yards in the village due to taking up of development works.

Jagadish Reddy and Sunita Mahender Reddy, Pamela Satpathy and a team of other officials would soon visit the village to take stock of the situation and inspect the layout plans. ZP Chairman Aliminati Sandeep Reddy, Bhuvanagiri MLA Filela Shekhar Reddy, Local Bodies Additional Collector Deepak, Revenue Additional Collector D Srinivas Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

Later, the Minister inaugurated a 20-bed dialysis center set up at the district government hospital in Bhongir.