Higher Education institutions asked to act on NSAM

Hyderabad: The University Grants Commission asked the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) and its affiliated colleges to explore the initiation of suitable programmes and schemes in the thrust area of higher education based on the recommendations and actions identified in the National Strategy on Additive Manufacturing (NSAM) to adopt and nurture Additive Manufacturing technologies in the departments based on the recommendations in the NSAM.

In a communique to the universities and colleges, it said that the "National Strategy on Additive Manufacturing (NSAM)" was released as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY). The NSAM has evolved to mitigate immediate disabilities of the local industries to embrace digital technologies and to cater nation's aspiration of Manufacturing Value to US$ 1 Trillion per annum.

NSAM has identified key areas, where innovation and Research and development ecosystem would be created in Public and Private Partnership mode to transform the existing R&D knowledge base to develop AM-grade materials, 3D printer machines and printed indigenous products for the vast domestic and international market.

The NSAM aspires to postulate the tenets of 'Make in India' and 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' that advocate self-reliance through the technological transformation of the production paradigm with the participation of State governments, academia, industry and other stakeholders.

All the HEIs and their affiliated colleges and institutions are requested to explore the initiation of suitable programmes and schemes in the thrust area of higher education. It was based on the recommendations and actions identified in the NSAM to adopt and nurture Additive Manufacturing technologies in the departments based on the recommendations in the NSAM as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Against this backdrop, the UGC asked to heads of the colleges and universities to take necessary initiatives to give effect to the NSAM.