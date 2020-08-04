Hilarious moment: Dog locks itself inside under-construction building in Sangareddy

In a hilarious incident, a dog locked up itself inside a room of an under-construction building here at Turkapalli Thanda of Narayankhed Mandal of Sangareddy district on Monday. The incident came to light on Tuesday when the workers returned to work in the morning and saw the room locked.

The workers believed that people might have entered the building to consume alcohol and locked themselves in a room. However, the situation turned different when the workers peeped into the room through a window and were shocked to see a dog inside the room.

The workers managed to unlatch the door from the window and set the dog free. The workers said that they were shocked to see the dog sitting and waving its tail. Soon after the door was opened, the dog ran out of the room, they added narrating the incident.