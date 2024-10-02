Historic Mothe Gadda temple damaged in Godavari flooding

Kothagudem: The Mothe Gadda Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple, located in Burgampad Mandal of the district on an island in the Godavari River, is a Kakatiya-era structure that needs immediate repair from concerned officials.

The outside wall of the temple crumbled and its base sustained damage as a result of the river’s recent flooding. The temple is in danger because of the eroding soil beneath its base. Residentsand worshippers are requesting that the endowment department begin repairs to the temple right away in order to preserve it.

The tribe worships Veerabhadra Swamy, their preferred deity, and the temple is believed to have been constructed in the thirteenth century. During the Maha Shivaratri festival, thousands of devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh come to the temple by boat to participate in unique pooja rites.

R Sharma, a devotee, urged the authorities to act quickly to restore the historic temple’s damaged area. If repairs are delayed, the loosened soil at the foot of the temple may sustain more harm. He suggested that officials fortify the foundation to avert further deterioration.

Payam Venkateshwarlu, the Pinapaka MLA, who visited the temple, stated that only a section of the exterior wall was destroyed, meaning there isn’t an immediate threat to the temple. Prayers might be offered at the shrine by devotees.

Estimates for repairing the temple are to be prepared by officials.

The MLA stated that necessary funding would be requested from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Endowment Minister Konda Surekha once the estimates are complete.