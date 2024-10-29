Live
- YSRCP seeks NHRC’s intervention to check crimes against women in Andhra
- AAP slams Centre over 'tardy’ purchase of paddy in Punjab
- Chinese businesses stare at Rs 1.25 lakh crore loss this Diwali: CAIT
- Double-engine govt setting new dimensions to uplift farmers in MP, says CM Mohan Yadav
- District Collector B.M. Santosh Directs Officials to Ensure Smooth Execution of Upcoming Comprehensive Household Survey
- Drone Survey Launched for Comprehensive Master Plan in Gadwal Municipality
- "Study Hard to Achieve Success," Encourages DLSA Secretary Kavita Devi on World Girls' Day
- World Stroke Day: Understanding Stroke, Its Causes, and the Importance of Early Treatment
- Historic Rituals Performed for Ayodhya’s Sri Rama Yantra at Jogulamba Temple, Alampur
- Justice Demanded for Minor Girl's Death: Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee Leads Rally in Gadwal
Just In
Historic Rituals Performed for Ayodhya’s Sri Rama Yantra at Jogulamba Temple, Alampur
Special Rituals for Ayodhya Yantra at Jogulamba Temple, Alampur
Gadwal: Special Rituals for Ayodhya Yantra at Jogulamba Temple, Alampur.
A prestigious event took place as the 500-year-old Sri Rama Yantra, destined for installation in the Ayodhya temple sanctum, was honored in Jogulamba temple, the fifth Shakti Peeth in Alampur, Gadwal district. BJP leaders from Gadwal welcomed the chariot carrying this sacred yantra from Kanchi to Ayodhya, where temple priests conducted special rituals.
In a gesture of respect, BJP district president Ramachandra Reddy honored Sri Ramachandran, Northern India’s religious ambassador from Kanchi Peeth, along with Yantra Priest Shivaram, both traveling with the sacred chariot.
This Sri Rama Yantra is a recreation of the original 500-year-old yantra blueprint, which was safeguarded at Kanchi Peeth after the original was destroyed in Ayodhya. Under the guidance of Kanchi Peeth’s head, Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati, a new Sri Rama Yantra was crafted and is now on its way to Ayodhya. After a 45-day journey, it will be installed in Ayodhya’s Ram Temple sanctum following a grand “Sahasra Chandi” peace ritual.
This event marks a historic and spiritual milestone, one that has been awaited for thousands of years in Ayodhya’s religious world.
Attendees included BJP district president Ramachandra Reddy, spokesperson Rajagopal, BJYM state vice-president Rajasekhar Sharma, executive members Nagamallayya and Nageshwar Reddy, spokesperson Eshwar, Alampur mandal president Jagan Mohan Reddy, town president Nagamaddileti, and BJP leaders Madhuravani, Rangaswami, Sudhakar Yadav, as well as priests Vikrant Sharma, Janakiram, Prithvi, and many devotees.