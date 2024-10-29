Historic Rituals Performed for Ayodhya’s Sri Rama Yantra at Jogulamba Temple, Alampur

Gadwal: Special Rituals for Ayodhya Yantra at Jogulamba Temple, Alampur.

A prestigious event took place as the 500-year-old Sri Rama Yantra, destined for installation in the Ayodhya temple sanctum, was honored in Jogulamba temple, the fifth Shakti Peeth in Alampur, Gadwal district. BJP leaders from Gadwal welcomed the chariot carrying this sacred yantra from Kanchi to Ayodhya, where temple priests conducted special rituals.

In a gesture of respect, BJP district president Ramachandra Reddy honored Sri Ramachandran, Northern India’s religious ambassador from Kanchi Peeth, along with Yantra Priest Shivaram, both traveling with the sacred chariot.

This Sri Rama Yantra is a recreation of the original 500-year-old yantra blueprint, which was safeguarded at Kanchi Peeth after the original was destroyed in Ayodhya. Under the guidance of Kanchi Peeth’s head, Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati, a new Sri Rama Yantra was crafted and is now on its way to Ayodhya. After a 45-day journey, it will be installed in Ayodhya’s Ram Temple sanctum following a grand “Sahasra Chandi” peace ritual.

This event marks a historic and spiritual milestone, one that has been awaited for thousands of years in Ayodhya’s religious world.

Attendees included BJP district president Ramachandra Reddy, spokesperson Rajagopal, BJYM state vice-president Rajasekhar Sharma, executive members Nagamallayya and Nageshwar Reddy, spokesperson Eshwar, Alampur mandal president Jagan Mohan Reddy, town president Nagamaddileti, and BJP leaders Madhuravani, Rangaswami, Sudhakar Yadav, as well as priests Vikrant Sharma, Janakiram, Prithvi, and many devotees.