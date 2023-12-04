Live
Historic victory for Sabita Reddy
Rangareddy: In a resounding triumph, BRS candidate Sabita Indra Reddy emerged victorious in the Maheshwaram constituency, securing a consecutive win for the third time in a row. The seasoned politician showcased her unwavering popularity by clinching a decisive majority of 26,387 votes, leaving her nearest rival, BJP candidate Sriramulu Yadav, trailing behind.
The electoral battleground witnessed a spirited competition, with former MLA KitchannagariLakshmareddy, representing the Congress, securing the third position. In a notable voter turnout, the Maheshwaram constituency saw 3,02,762 ballots cast out of a total of 5,46,577 eligible votes.
Sabita’simpressive tally of 1,25,416 votes underscored her strong connection with the electorate, while Yadav of the BJP secured 99,096 votes.Notably, Sabita’spolitical journey extends beyond Maheshwaram, having previously secured victories in the 2000 and 2004 Assembly elections in the Chevella constituency.