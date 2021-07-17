History sheeter killed in Hyderabad's Old City

A history sheeter has been murdered here in Old City in Hyderabad on Friday night. The victim was attacked by unidentified assailants who stabbed him multiple times, the police said. The deceased was identified as Mustaq.



Mustaq was found dead by the local residents on Saturday morning who immediately alerted the police. The police rushed to the spot and took up the investigation. CCTV footage near the area is being verified.

The police suspected that the assailants might have conducted recce before attacking the victim. An investigation is underway.