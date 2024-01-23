HMR finalises Metro Phase-II route map

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has finalized new routes for Phase-II expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who recently directed officials to prepare plans for the Phase-II expansion of the Metro Rail to ensure the airport connectivity in view of the increased traffic congestion is learnt to have given his nod for the proposals tabled before him on Monday.

According to the Metro officials, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) prepared a new route map. The route map has been prepared for the expansion of the metro rail network in the identified areas. The new proposed metro rail routes will connect the airport from the four corners of the city to ensure the metro rail services are available to the majority of the commuters in Hyderabad city. The proposed metro rail network will allow everyone from the common man to the rich to access the hassle free transportation facility in the city.

The main objective of the newly designed metro rail connectivity is to provide public transportation to the greater number of people at a low cost. The earlier metro rail network proposed by the previous government will incur huge expenditure but provide the facility to fewer number of people.

The proposals have been finalized to construct new Metro rail lines on a total stretch of 70 km under Phase-2 and the preparation of DPRs for the new metro corridors is in full swing and in about 3 months the DPRs will be ready.