'Hold CBI probe in poaching of Congress MLAs in Telangana'

Hyderabad: The Congress party GHMC floor leader D Rajasekhar Reddy on Tuesday demanded that the CBI inquiry into the poaching of the Congress MLAs by the ruling BRS party in the State. He said the party MLAs were poached by the BRS party twice in the State after the ruling party returned to power in the year 2018.

D Rajasekhar Reddy alleged that the ruling party had also carried out a false campaign against the Congress party MLAs by stating that they sold themselves with an objective to weaken it. He said there was a need to expose the details of those who held negotiations with their party MLAs and the details of the inducements they were offered by the ruling party leaders.

Speaking to media persons, Rajasekhar Reddy said they were demanding CBI inquiry in the wake of an order of the High Court to handover the sensational ruling BRS party MLAs poach gate case to CBI. He alleged that the ruling BRS party, which welcomed Congress and TDP MLAs into its fold publicly, was now raising the issue of the poaching of the MLAs. He said they would submit a representation to the President of India and the Governor of the state on the issue.