Holi Festivities Used as Cover for Cannabis-Laced Sweets in Hyderabad
The Excise Enforcement Special Task Force (STF) has uncovered the sale of cannabis-laced sweets and ice cream in Hyderabad during Holi celebrations
Hyderabad: The Excise Enforcement Special Task Force (STF) has uncovered the sale of cannabis-laced sweets and ice cream in Hyderabad during Holi celebrations. Authorities have raised concerns over the growing trend of drug-infused edibles being disguised as festive treats.
Acting on a tip-off, the STF conducted raids in Malchipura, Lower Dhoolpet, seizing a significant quantity of narcotic-laced food items. The confiscated goods included 100 cannabis-infused kulfi ice creams, 72 barfi sweets, and silver-coated balls made with ganja. Officials stated that the operation was intended to curb the illicit distribution of drugs in the city, particularly through deceptive means.
The key accused, Satyanarayana Singh, a local kulfi vendor, was allegedly selling the cannabis-infused treats under the pretext of Holi festivities. Excise officials confirmed that a case has been registered against him for the illegal sale of narcotic-laced edibles. Authorities have vowed stringent action against those attempting to exploit traditional celebrations for illegal activities.
Law enforcement agencies have urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities involving drug distribution. Further investigations are underway to identify potential links in the supply chain and prevent similar incidents in the future.