Holy month of Ramzan begins in Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan in both the Telugu states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was sighted on Saturday.

The Central Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Holy Month of Ramzaan has begun and the fasting will begin on Sunday. The moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday. After a gap of two years, which witnessed the Covid pandemic, Taraveeh prayers are being organised in all mosques in Hyderabad and other parts of Telugu States.

Ramzan is one of the most important months for Muslims all over the world. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar which people observe as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection while engaging in humanitarian activities.

People observe a fast or roza for which they wake up early in the morning to have their first meal or sehri, and in the evening, they break their fast with the evening meal called iftaar.

The last fast of the Ramadan month is expected to be observed on May 1 as it lasts from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. The end of the holy month is celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended greetings to all Muslims.