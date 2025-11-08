  • Menu
Homeless Woman Takes Refuge Under Traffic Sign in Nagarkurnool

Nagar kurnool: A mysterious incident has caught the attention of locals in Nagarkurnool district headquarters. An unidentified woman has been staying near the main bus stand for the past four to five days, reportedly taking shelter beneath a traffic signboard.

Locals say the woman appears to be homeless and possibly in distress. Her physical and mental condition has raised concern among the public, many of whom were moved by her plight.

Residents are urging the Women & Child Welfare Department and local police officials to intervene immediately and provide her with necessary care and protection.

