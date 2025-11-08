Live
- Letting my bike Dyna go was one of the hardest losses of my life, says actor Gautham Karthik
- Business rivalry behind daylight killing of BJP leader Neelu Rajak: Police
- Apple iPhone 18 Series to Feature Major 24MP Front Camera Upgrade, Foldable Variant May Debut with Under-Screen Lens
- Indian smartphone market set to witness moderate growth in 2025, 5G leads
- Loco pilot injured, train service between Banihal & Baramulla halted after bird hit
- India seeks equitable climate action at CoP30 summit in Brazil
- Winter Session of Parliament to be held from Dec 1 to 19
- Gold theft case: Court orders lie-detector test on six Padmanabhaswamy temple employees
- Telangana Government Launches Major Road Infrastructure Initiative
- Flight operations at Delhi airport back to normal: DIAL
Homeless Woman Takes Refuge Under Traffic Sign in Nagarkurnool
Nagar kurnool: A mysterious incident has caught the attention of locals in Nagarkurnool district headquarters. An unidentified woman has been staying near the main bus stand for the past four to five days, reportedly taking shelter beneath a traffic signboard.
Locals say the woman appears to be homeless and possibly in distress. Her physical and mental condition has raised concern among the public, many of whom were moved by her plight.
Residents are urging the Women & Child Welfare Department and local police officials to intervene immediately and provide her with necessary care and protection.
