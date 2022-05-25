Hopes of people shattered in TRS party rule, says Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Former minister and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Tuesday said that the hopes of the people of Telangana that they would get their share in water, funds and jobs had been shattered in the ruling TRS party rule. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was working hard for the development of his family but not for the development of the State. He also said the status of Turkapally Mandal was the classic example of the same.

Eatala ridiculed that CM KCR was the only CM, who had issued orders to the farmers to not to cultivate paddy. He alleged that KCR was concerned about Punjab farmers instead of worrying about the farmers of the State. He predicted that BJP would form the next government in Telangana. Talking about ongoing paddy procurement drive, he alleged that the officials of the State government were harassing farmers in the name of deduction of paddy while weighting it.