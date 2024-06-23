Hospital negligence leads to fire

Karimnagar : A fire accident took place at Gayatri Hospital at Subhash Nagar intersection under Three-town Police Station in Karimnagar town at 6 pm on Saturday.

The fire broke out due to a short circuit in the AC of the hospital’s ICU. Responding promptly, the hospital management rushed the patients out of the ICU. Locals immediately informed officials of the Karimnagar Fire Department and the fire crew reached the spot to bring it under control.

There was no loss of life in this accident, but it is known that the accident happened due to the negligence of the hospital staff.



Motorists were worried about the situation seeing a large number of locals gathered at Gayatri Hospital. Police reached the spot and controlled the traffic.

