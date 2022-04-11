House gutted in fire in Adilabad

Adilabad: A massive fire broke out from a house in Bodh mandal of Adilabad district on Monday. Due to the lack of fire engines or departments in mandal to douse the fire, the house got gutted in the fire. The mishap took place at a man's house identified as Santosh Kumar. It took almost hours to douse the fire with the help of villagers and local people. It is believed that Santosh lost Rs 7 lakhs due to the mishap. It is noted that the mishap took place due to a short circuit.

However, the irked residents alleged that around 10-15 fire accidents take place in a year here but the officials have failed to come up with a solution. They demanded for a fire station in Bodh to avoid major fire mishaps in the future. However, no casualties were reported in the incident