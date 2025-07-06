  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Housing Board to auction premium land parcels in city commercial zones

Housing Board to auction premium land parcels in city commercial zones
x
Highlights

As Hyderabad continues its meteoric rise as India’s leading tech and commercial hub, opportunities for acquiring prime land in the city’s most coveted areas have become increasingly rare.

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad continues its meteoric rise as India’s leading tech and commercial hub, opportunities for acquiring prime land in the city’s most coveted areas have become increasingly rare. The Telangana Housing Board (THB), recognizing the demand for high-quality commercial real estate, is set to offer exclusive land parcels that promise exceptional investment and development potential.

In response to the surging demand from multinational corporations, real estate developers, hospitality groups, and institutional investors, THB will soon auction a signature land parcel of approximately 7.3 acres, directly abutting the prestigious KPHB-Hi-Tech City corridor. This parcel occupies a high- potential zone with seamless access to major business districts, IT parks, international schools, world-class healthcare, and upcoming metro infrastructure.

This unique location is perfectly suited for landmark projects such as Grade-A office towers, luxury hotels, high-end residential skyscrapers, premium retail destinations, IT and innovation hubs, Integrated mixed-use developments.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick