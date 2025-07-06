Housing Board to auction premium land parcels in city commercial zones

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad continues its meteoric rise as India’s leading tech and commercial hub, opportunities for acquiring prime land in the city’s most coveted areas have become increasingly rare. The Telangana Housing Board (THB), recognizing the demand for high-quality commercial real estate, is set to offer exclusive land parcels that promise exceptional investment and development potential.

In response to the surging demand from multinational corporations, real estate developers, hospitality groups, and institutional investors, THB will soon auction a signature land parcel of approximately 7.3 acres, directly abutting the prestigious KPHB-Hi-Tech City corridor. This parcel occupies a high- potential zone with seamless access to major business districts, IT parks, international schools, world-class healthcare, and upcoming metro infrastructure.

This unique location is perfectly suited for landmark projects such as Grade-A office towers, luxury hotels, high-end residential skyscrapers, premium retail destinations, IT and innovation hubs, Integrated mixed-use developments.