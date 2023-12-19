How all guarantees will be fulfilled: KTR

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Tuesday raised doubts over funds for implementing all the guarantees promised by the Congress government to the people. He asked whatever the parties do promise during the election campaigns, is it possible to implement it after coming to power. He said that the recent comments made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Karnataka Assembly make the actual situation clear.

He said that Congress successfully deceived the people of Telangana after coming to power. He asked is this the future of Telangana is going to be. Don't the Congress need to do minimal study and planning before making big announcements, he criticized.

On the other hand, the Congress party, which came to power in Telangana with the promise of six guarantees, is confident that it will fulfill all the guarantees under any circumstances. Similarly, the Congress government came to power in Karnataka with such promises.





No money to deliver poll promises/guarantees says Karnataka CM !



Is this the future template for Telangana too after successfully hoodwinking the people in elections ?



