  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

How all guarantees will be fulfilled: KTR

How all guarantees will be fulfilled: KTR
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Tuesday raised doubts over funds for implementing all the guarantees promised by the Congress...

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Tuesday raised doubts over funds for implementing all the guarantees promised by the Congress government to the people. He asked whatever the parties do promise during the election campaigns, is it possible to implement it after coming to power. He said that the recent comments made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Karnataka Assembly make the actual situation clear.

He said that Congress successfully deceived the people of Telangana after coming to power. He asked is this the future of Telangana is going to be. Don't the Congress need to do minimal study and planning before making big announcements, he criticized.

On the other hand, the Congress party, which came to power in Telangana with the promise of six guarantees, is confident that it will fulfill all the guarantees under any circumstances. Similarly, the Congress government came to power in Karnataka with such promises.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X