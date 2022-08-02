How can a private dispute be filed as PIL: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N V Shravan Kumar, on Monday heard the public interest litigation filed by O Yella Reddy, ex-serviceman of Sainikpuri seeking to direct the State government and authorities to take steps to retain/takeover lands of the Bhoodan Board in survey no. 1 to 87 of Rangapur village of Bibinagar mandal, Nalgonda district, of 800 acres. He also sought a directive to the Director, Town Planning, to cancel illegal layouts which were granted without following proper rules and procedure of the Bhoodan Act.

After hearing the petitioner counsel GL Narsimha Rao, CJ Bhuyan opined that this is not a public interest litigation. Moreover, it's a private dispute. The bench opined that it is not inclined to continue the PIL.

The petitioner's counsel requested the bench to return the deposit amount of Rs 10,000. The bench declined and directed him to deposit the amount in the Legal Services Authority, High Court, and disposed of the PIL.

Sec'bad rly station arson case: HC grants bail to accused

Justice K. Surender of the Telangana High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to 16 students who are accused in the recent arson case at the Secunderabad railway station.

The judge directed the petitioners to furnish sureties worth Rs. 20,000 each and granted bail.

The students were part of the huge mob which protested against the Central government's 'Agnipath' scheme. It sparked mammoth outrage amongst people across the country.

During the protest youth set ablaze three trains and blocked tracks, damaged electric locomotive engines besides public property.

The railway police booked cases against the petitioners under sections 143,147,324,435,427,448, 336,332,341,120, 150 151, 152 of the Indian Railway Act and Sec 3 of PDPP Act.

Justice Surender heard three petitioners. The petitions were filed by Raja Surender Kumar Suri and nine others from Sangareddy, Gadwal, Mahbubnagar, Medak, another M Ranjit and four others from Karimnagar, Bhongir Yadadri and the third one by K Sunil Kumar and another from Mahbubnagar and Adilabad seeking a direction to enlarge them on bail.

HC disposed of pleas of land losers for Kaleshwarm project

The division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda, on Monday disposed of a batch of writ petitions filed by the land losers from Nalgonda and Siddipet districts who were aggrieved by the land acquisition notifications issued by the State government, acquiring their lands for the purpose of constructing the approach canals and other distributary channels in the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

The petitioners were aggrieved by the inordinate delay on the part of the government in payment of compensation to them, though their lands were acquired in 2017 and possession taken.

A Sanjeev Kumar, special government pleader, informed the court that except a few petitioners, most land owners and agriculturists agreed and took the compensation under proper acknowledgment, but later approached the court ventilating their grievance of less compensation.

The CJ bench, after taking note of the contentions put forth by Kumar disposed of the petitions.

The bench was hearing the petition filed by Mamidi Ramulu and four others and other writ petitions, all agriculturists, residents of Chityala mandal, Veliminedu, Nalgonda district, and Siddipet district, seeking a direction to stay the land acquisition proceedings dated December 30, 2019, seeking more compensation for their lands.