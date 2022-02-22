How can Telangana be merged into AP again? , YS Sharmila

Not a 'Bangaru Telangana' but a 'Feudalistic Telangana', said YSR Congress Telangana chief YS Sharmila hitting out at the TRS government. She questioned the government as to why the farmers above 59 years of age are not eligible for Rythu Bhima.



Speaking to the media at her party office, Sharmila said that they have approached high court to consider the farmers above 59 years of age for Rythu Bhima scheme.

She said that there are around 66 lakh farmers in the state of which Rythu Bhima is only eligible for 41 lakh farmers. Sharmila questioned if the government is thinking the farmers above 59 years of age to die. "The government is neglecting ryots in the state and also demanded to enhance the insurance policy from 5 lakh to 10 lakh," she said.

YS Sharmila also lashed out at the minister KT Rama Rao for his provocative comments on merging Telangana with AP. She questioned as to how can be a newly formed state like Telangana would be merged again with Andhra Pradesh.