Huge corruption unearthed in Smart City works

Karimnagar: The vigilance inquiry is continuing on the works undertaken as part of Karimnagar Smart City project with funds of hundreds of crores during the BRS regime. It seems that the State government may allocate funds for the works for its completion only after inquiry into the irregularities is over.

The vigilance officials have already identified irregularities such as doubling and tripling the estimates for some works by BRS leaders and contractors, releasing funds without checking the quality of the works, and completing the works before the tender schedule is given.

All the files related to the Smart City Project, CM Assurance Funds and the works undertaken with the funds of other departments have been seized and are being investigated in depth.

After Minister Ponnam Prabhakar made comments in the lobby of the Assembly saying that there was corruption in the Karimnagar Smart City works, the contractors who undertook the works and the engineers who assisted them are under pressure.

As part of the smart project, work was started earlier in three packages with Rs 936.94 crore. This includes construction of roads, drainage, rain drains, parks, drinking water supply, command control room, greenery, lightings, beautification of junctions and foot paths worth Rs.580 crore. Maintenance of sanitation works, signaling works at junctions have been completed.

There are allegations of irregularities mainly in the beautification works of the junctions. Former mayor of TRS party Sardar Ravinder Singh held a press conference and alleged that corruption in smart city works creating a sensation.

The intersections have been modernised but there are allegations that the engineers and contractors have committed irregularities during the estimation of these works.

There are criticisms that contractors have benefited by making estimates that are two or three times the construction cost.

About Rs1.30 crore was spent for the beautification of the junction in Indira Chowk. There are allegations that the works were done below the cost and third grade quality material was used for the works done. Also, as part of the package, vigilance officials focused on the works of roads and side drains constructed in the housing board colony with funds of Rs 64.84 crore.

R&B Guest, built in Karimnagar, was initially estimated to cost Rs7.05 crore. By the time the building was completed, about Rs13 crore was spent. After 11 months, the then municipal minister KTR inaugurated this building. Until then, the R&B officials, who called for tenders up to Rs 6 crore, finalised the building tenders for about Rs 7 crore works after its inauguration.

On the complaint of the Congress leaders, the government ordered an inquiry as to why the works were completed earlier and then the tenders were called. Also a vigilance inquiry has also been conducted on drainages, roads and other development works undertaken with the CM’s assurance funds worth Rs 125 crore before Assembly elections.

The BRS leaders claimed that the Manair riverfront being constructed in Karimnagar is the most advanced in the world and the then minister and present MLA of Karimnagar G Kamalakar brought funds for the Manair riverfront while BRS was in power to make the area a great tourist centre.

With Irrigation Department spending Rs 310 crore and Tourism Department Rs100 crore, the total project cost was Rs 410 crore.

It was decided to spend Rs 70 crore for the fountain alone. The then rulers declared that the Manair riverfront was going to be more magnificent than the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat. After the Congress came to power, the complaints about this project were made and an inquiry was ordered.

BC Welfare and Transport Minister Prabhakar announced this in the Assembly on Friday, raising doubts whether the project will go ahead or not.

Minister Prabhakar said that an inquiry will be conducted on the Manair riverfront and the members have brought the matter to the attention of the CM to find if there is any wrongdoing. He said that he will also go to Sabarmati to know all the details of the project.