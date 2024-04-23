Huge fire accident.. Shops of street vendors burnt in the fire

Nagarkurnool: A huge fire broke out at Sripuram Square in Nagar Kurnool District Centre. The fire broke out due to a short circuit around 11 pm on Monday. According to the details of the locals... the previous government had set up bins for the street vendors on the foot path in Sripuram Chowrastha. A huge fire broke out on Monday night.

Belts shop, footwear shop and fruit shops were completely gutted in this fire accident. It is estimated that there may have been property damage in lakhs. The fire raged for two hours. But the locals tried to inform the fire engine officials to put out the fire but they did not respond as there was no fire engine at that time. In the end, the fire was extinguished with municipal tankers.

The shopkeepers were reduced to tears as the damage was already done. Many are demanding that the government should support the victims. MLA Kuchukula Rajesh Reddy, BJP MP candidate Bharat Prasad, Congress MP candidate Mallu Ravi and others reached the spot and learned the reasons that led to the accident. On this occasion, MLA Koochukulla Rajesh Reddy said that the victims will be supported. A total of six shops were gutted in this fire accident.

This is the first time that a fire incident of this magnitude has occurred in the district center. However, in case of fire emergency, non-availability of fire extinguisher is a serious concern. Even now, the authorities want to respond and ensure that such incidents do not happen again.