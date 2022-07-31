Huge rush at Yadadri shrine

Yadadri: A large number of devotees thronged the Yadadri shrine on Sunday which coincided with the conclusion of Ashada Masam and starting of Shravana Masam.

Temple surroundings, queue lines, Laxmi Pushkarini, Kalyana Katta and Kalyana Mandapam were packed with devotees.

The rush was thin in the morning and steadily picked up in the afternoon.

It took 2 hours for Dharma Darshanam and 30 minutes for paid Darshanam. Around 30,000 devotees had the darshan of the deity. The temple earned Rs 28.30 lakh from various source of income, officials informed.