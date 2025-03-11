Humanity in Action: Community Unites to Support Orphaned Children in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: In a heartfelt act of kindness, the Manavaseve Madhavaseva group, led by BRK News Reporter Ramanjaneyulu, extended support to an underprivileged family, ensuring they received essential groceries for three months along with financial aid of ₹15,500.

Known for their swift response to those in distress, the Manavaseve Madhavaseva group has been actively providing help through social media. Whenever they receive information about a family in need, they immediately take action, mobilizing donors to offer assistance. The group has so far supported around 10 families, providing financial help and instilling confidence in them.

A recent tragedy in Charlagarlapadu village, Maldakal Mandal, left three young children orphaned. Their mother, struggling with financial difficulties, passed away unexpectedly. Unable to cope with the distress and lacking anyone to support him, the father consumed poison on February 28, 2025, leading to his demise. With no guardians left, the children were left helpless.

Upon learning about this heartbreaking situation, BRK News Reporter Ramanjaneyulu took the initiative to help. He shared the information with the Manavaseve Madhavaseva group, and generous donors immediately stepped in. With their support, the family received three months’ worth of essential supplies and ₹15,500 in financial aid. The assistance was handed over to the family on Tuesday morning at their home in Charlagarlapadu village, in the presence of community elders.

The event saw the participation of Andhra Prabha Reporter Dam Laxminarayana, donor and photographer Sekhar, Bal Rangadu, and others.

Former Students Extend Support with ₹48,000 Donation

In another act of kindness, former students from Maldakal Mandal center, led by Andhra Prabha Reporter Dam Laxminarayana, came forward to support the orphaned children. They collectively raised ₹48,000 to help the children secure their future.

Expressing gratitude, BRK News Reporter Ramanjaneyulu thanked the former students and all donors for their generous contributions. He reiterated the importance of standing together in times of crisis and ensuring that no one suffers in isolation.

This initiative reflects the true essence of humanity—when people come together to support those in need, lives can be changed for the better.