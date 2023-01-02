Hundreds throng Raj Bhavan to greet Guv on New Year

Hyderabad: Hundreds of people thronged the Raj Bhavan, here, on Sunday to greet Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on the occasion of New Year celebrations.

People from different walks of life and from across the State came to the Raj Bhavan to offer bouquets, shawls, books, calendars and dairies while greeting her.

The Governor cut a NY cake and extended the greetings and wishes to people at a special function held at the Darbar Hall. Dr Tamilisai conveyed greetings to people for a healthy, happy, safe, and prosperous new year 2023.

"Thanks to the massive vaccination campaign 2022 has been a safe year; millions of deaths were prevented in the country with the effective vaccination. I hope 2023 too will be an equally safe and healthy year for people of the country and State," she added.

The Governor distributed sweet boxes to media personnel and greeted them, while all visitors, part of the unprecedented crowds, were served sweets, snacks and tea.

She went around the handloom stalls' exhibition set up in the Darbar Hall and viewed sarees and other handwoven products.

She appreciated the special artistic work of handloom weavers in coming out with designs for the G-20 summit and Azadi ka Armit Mahotsav.

Dr Tamilisai appreciated and asked the gathering to applaud a young graduate, who was one of the beneficiaries of laptops distributed by her earlier, on his selection for a job in a prestigious corporate organisation.

Braving odds, a couple of differentlyabled people too visited the Raj Bhavan and greeted the Governor. Some visitors, specially women, submitted petitions related to their grievances to her.

For more than two hours, the Governor remained standing and accepted the greetings and wishes at Darbar Hall. Secretary to the Governor K Surendra Mohan, and other senior officials were present.

Earlier, she visited Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar and performed special puja.