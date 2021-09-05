Huzurabad, Badvel bypolls after Diwali

New Delhi: The by-election to the Huzurabad Assembly Constituency and Badwel in Andhra Pradesh will be held only after the Diwali festival.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for bypolls in Bhabanipur and two other Assembly constituencies in West Bengal and Pipili constituency in Odisha. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would contest from Bhabanipur.

Elections to these constituencies would be held on September 30. It has kept bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 31 other Assembly seats pending.

The EC had on Wednesday sought the opinion of the state governments to assess the possibility of holding elections.

The Chief Secretaries of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and the adviser to Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu informed the EC of flood-related constraints, festivals and the Covid-19 situation, the EC statement said.