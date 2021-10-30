Huzurabad by-election: 33.27 polling percentage recorded till 11 am

With the increase in the number of people at the polling centre to cast their vote, the poll percentage went up to 33.27 till 11 am in the Huzurabad constituency.

TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav cast his vote at Himmathnagar of Veenavanka mandal while BJP candidate Eatala Rajender aexercised his voting right at a polling booth in Kandula village of Huzurabad mandal.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of polling. Over 3,800 police personnel along with 20 companies of central forces have been deployed in the view of polling.