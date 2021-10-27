Huzurabad: Liquor and money flow as mics fall silent

Huzurabad: The high-pitch electioneering in the Huzurabad constituency ended on Tuesday. The microphones have fallen silent and the star campaigners of the two main rivals left the constituency. And the role of booth managers has begun to woo the voters.

With just two days left for the polling, the TRS, it is alleged, was giving cash of Rs 6,000 per vote besides supplying liquor to the voters. A video showing some individuals counting Rs 500 notes in Kamalapur, Huzurabad, Veenavanka and Ellanthakunta mandals went viral on news channels.

It is also said that SHG members were being used to distribute the money. However, the ruling party leaders deny this. The BJP, it is said, was offering Rs 3,000 per vote besides liquor worth Rs 5,000. They had targeted the youth in particular to win the polls.

As far as TRS is concerned, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is 'directly' monitoring the activities of the local leaders and guiding them to ensure that the voters come out in large numbers on the polling day.

The pink party is heavily banking on Dalit Bandhu scheme announced by the Chief Minister.

The fact remains that the TRS which was on a weak wicket soon after Eatala resigned from the party has now reached a stage where it had made the BJP candidate and leaders to sweat it out.

Apart from the schemes announced by the Chief Minister, the TRS lead campaigner T Harish Rao had put in best of his efforts for almost five months and had succeeded in giving a tough competition to Eatala. The BJP is depending more on the popularity the former minister in the constituency.