Huzurabad outcome today: Leaders keep fingers crossed

Huzurabad: The adrenaline levels of TRS and BJP are high as the result of the costliest poll event in the history of Telangana would be announced on Tuesday.

The stakes are high for both the political parties. The result of this election would throw up some new and interesting factors which could be the benchmark for general elections. Though on record both parties are exuding confidence that they would win the polls, the leaders are keeping their fingers crossed. The BJP claims that they would win with a huge majority of about 30,000 votes. Even heavy betting is said to be on the results.

Punters were bidding high on both TRS and BJP candidates. The minimum bid is Rs 1,000 and there is no limit in the maximum amount to be used in the bidding. Those who bid for TRS will get double the amount.

While TRS feels that the increase in the polling percentage indicates that all those who took the money had kept their word and voted for the pink party. But the BJP feels that it was the other way round.

Most of the exit polls predicted that BJP candidate Eatala Rajender will retain the seat. The TRS leadership is confident that the large turnout of 86. 64 per cent would help the party candidate G Srinivas Yadav to win the by-election by at least a slender majority. The poll management by the TRS on the election day, the cadre and leadership feel will give them positive results.

On the other hand, Congress leaders are wondering whether they would at least be able to get their traditional votes and save deposits or not. This is the first election the party is facing after the change of TPCC president.

Meanwhile, to ensure that law and order was maintained the Election Commission has banned victory processions after the counting is over in the entire Assembly segment. State Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel on Monday held a review meeting with the Returning Officers and other Election in-charges on the arrangements made at the counting canters. Goel said that action would be taken against those who take out victory rallies. He also said that not more than two persons would be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or authorised representative to receive the certificate of elections from the returning officer.