Huzurnagar: MLA Saidireddy challenges Bandi Sanjay for debate

Huzurnagar (Suryapet): TRS Huzurnagar MLA Shanampudi Saidireddy challenged BJP State president Bandi Sanjay for open debate on Huzurnagar development at Press Club in Hyderabad on Wednesday (November 4).

Responding to Bandi Sanjay's comment on development of Huzurnagar after the TRS won the by-election, along with Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, Saidireddy explained that the face of the constituency was changed with special attention of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, at a press meet in Kodad on Tuesday. He said that the CM sanctioned more than Rs 100 crore funds for the development of the constituency.

He made it clear that he was ready for a discussion on Wednesday at Press Club in Somajiguda, Hyderabad and challenged Sanjay to be there.

MLA Saidireddy said the constituency had made remarkable progress within a short span of one year. The State government set up an RDO office after the TRS won Huzurnagar elections as per the wish of locals for easy administration of the constituency. A Tribal Welfare College was established in Mella Cheruvu mandal and Banjara Bhavan is under construction with an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore, he informed.

He further informed that the government had sanctioned Rs 25 crore to Huzurnagar Municipality and Rs 15 crore to Nereducharla Municipality. "Also, Rs 20 lakh were allocated to each gram panchayat and Rs 30 lakh to every mandal in the constituency to carry out various development activities; Rs 25 crore allocated to Gurramgodu, Chintriyala, Yellaguru and Nakkagudem; Rs 27 crore allocated for the constructions of check dams; Rs 33 crore sanctioned for Mission Bhagiratha works."

The MLA further said that a notification was issued for establishment of ESI hospital and five acres has been allocated for the construction.

The promised ITI College was started at Mathampalli mandal, while notification was given for Polytechnic College and required posts were also sanctioned.

He stressed that the TRS had implemented all its promises mentioned in the manifesto that was released during Huzurnagar by-election. Stating that the TRS has been working for the people, Saidireddy described the BJP as a party of liars.

He reminded that BJP got only 2,600 votes in Huzurnagar by-election and predicted the same result will be repeated in Dubbaka by-election also.