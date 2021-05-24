 Top
Huzurnagar: Uttam inspects check dam site in Singaram village

MP and TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy inspecting the check dam site in Singaram village on Sunday
MP and TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy inspecting the check dam site in Singaram village on Sunday

Huzurnagar (Suryapet): TPCC Chief and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday visited check dam site at Musivoddu Singaram village of Palakeedu mandal in Huzurnagar constituency, which was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 7.30 crore and funded by NABARD.

He was surprised to see that the check dam works were taken up in a site, which was 300 metres upstream of the site where it has been sanctioned.

This is highly irregular and against all rules, he noted. The entire village was against the check dam construction at the site, where work was commenced, he pointed out.

Uttam informed that Singaram Gram Panchayat has passed an official Gram Panchayat resolution asking to stop the check dam work at the present site and the site to be shifted downstream. He stated that he would bring the matter to ACB and Vigilance and seek inquiry into this matter.

