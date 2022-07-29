Hybrid learning key to success: NIT director

Warangal: NIT Warangal Director Prof. N V Ramana Rao said that hybrid learning which requires Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools will transform teaching and learning processes from being highly teacher-dominated to student-centered. This is where students have to focus on out of the box ideas, he said, speaking at the 'Springer 4th International Conference on Computer and Communication Technology (IC3T-2022)' organised by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science Warangal (KITSW), Warangal, on Friday.

The main objective of the IC3T-2022 is to present a unified platform for advanced and multidisciplinary research towards the designing of smart computing, information systems and electronic systems. The theme focuses on various innovation paradigms in system knowledge, intelligence and sustainability that will lead to realistic solutions to variegated problems for the benefit of society, he said. CMRTC, Head, CSE-IT, Prof. K Srujan Raju (Editor, Springer) said that the conference proved that 'Quality remains forever'.

We have received 325 research papers from 19 States of India and 18 countries across the globe. The prestigious Springer editorial board selected 53 research papers for presentation. The conference Keynote address was delivered by the England, Heriot-Watt University Professor, Dr. Mathini Sellathu Rai on Signal processing and Wireless communication through virtual mode. Principal and Conference Chair, Prof. K Ashoka Reddy said that their MoU with the NIT Warangal is of a massive importance to their institute in research and innovations.

Former minister, Chairman, KITS Warangal, Capt. V. Lakshmikantha Rao termed the IC3T-2022 as a technical platform for sharing and updating innovative research skills for the academics. KITS Treasurer P Narayana Reddy, ECE Head Dr. M Raju, Dr. B Rama Devi, Dr. G. Raghothm Reddy, Dr. V Raju & Dr. B Dhanalaxmi, Dr. Ch Sridevi & Dr. T Sunil Kumar a Dr. D Prabhakara Chary were among others present.