  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyd Metro to take part in mass National Anthem singing tomorrow

MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), NVS Reddy
x

MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), NVS Reddy 

Highlights

As part of the State government’s temporary traffic stoppage and mass national anthem singing programme on the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebrations,

Hyderabad: As part of the State government's temporary traffic stoppage and mass national anthem singing programme on the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Hyderabad metro trains will be stopped for a minute at 11.30 am on Tuesday on as is where is basis and national anthem will be played in the trains and at the metro stations.

The commuters will be requested to stand up and join the mass national anthem singing programme, MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), NVS Reddy on Monday, said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X