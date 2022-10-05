Hyd Metro trains face technical glitch, stop running for 45 minutes

Hyderabad: Passengers travelling in the Hyderabad Metro trains faced troubles after metro train services were stopped due to a technical snag for over 45 minutes and the Hyderabad Metro Rail officials stated that they are working on it to resume the services as soon as possible. According to the sources. All metro services running the city halted due to a technical glitch.

As it is peak time for the passengers who are on their way to offices, colleges, etc. Passengers waiting at Metro stations are expressed anger over Metro Rail authorities over the issue. Metro officials reacted to the issue and stated that they are working on it to resume the services.

On October 1, panic prevailed for a while when a moving MMTS train suddenly stopped near the Begumpet railway station on Friday. The incident occurred at around 9 am when the Lingampally- Nampally MMTS train suddenly halted while making a loud sound near Begumpet Railway Station.