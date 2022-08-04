HYD Parsis set to soak in Navroz celebrations

Hyderabad: This year Hyderabadi Parsi community plans to celebrate Navroz (new year) with pomp and show, as last year due to Covid pandemic and restrictions, it was a low-key affair. Also, this year it is very special for the community, as the Seth Viccaji-Seth Pestonji Meherji Fire Temple at MG Road, Secunderabad, which was founded by them, turns 175 years old, as per the Zoroastrian calendar.

CA Jehangir Bisney, trustee, Parsi Zoroastrian Anjuman of Secunderabad and Hyderabad, said, "After almost two years we will be celebrating Navroz on August 16 with much fervor. People will be seen in their best attire and gathering for rejoicing the celebration in the new Fire Temple at MG Road.

Prior to the New Year, the community will observe Muktad for 10 days beginning from August 5. It is observed in the Fire Temple in which they mourn the departed and thank their ancestors. One can find all Parsi households decorating flowers in silver vases that are dedicated to the departed souls,"

Finally, after almost two years we will be celebrating Navroz without any restrictions, with our community members. Since the Parsi community doesn't have many annual festivals, this day is special for us.

Gulshan Gev Bamboat, a social activist said, "Navroz is one of the two Parsi festivals celebrated in a year. As any celebration is incomplete with food. As Parsis are known foodies, various traditional meals will be prepared. They include Dhandar (yellow lentil), white steamed rice, and fried fish or prawn Patia (sweet and spicy curry). They savour the meal with sweets made out of Sewai, Rawa and yogurt."

Arnaz Bisney, a member of Parsi community said, "Navroz is something that we all look forward to. After the morning prayers in the Fire Temple, we have a gathering at the Zoroastrian Club at night, which I never miss. This year this celebration is going to be special, as the Fire Temple, which was founded by the Meherji brothers, turns 175 years old, as per the Zoroastrian calendar. She said the community is small consisting of 1,000 members. To mark the occasion, last Sunday we had organised a grand celebration in the temple by remembering the two brothers. The temple was built by the Meherji brothers from Tarapore. It is the oldest in south India. The brothers also bought the land and Colonel Haffkine's bungalow adjacent to the temple and donated it for the maintenance of the Agiary. The holy fire was enthroned and consecrated on September 12, 1847.