Hyd police never sought any assistance relating drug case: Goa counterpart

Panaji: Subsequent to a viral video wherein top Hyderabad police official is stating that Goa Police is not cooperating to solve drugs-related cases, the latter on Friday evening clarified that no request was received for any assistance for the arrest of any of the accused persons from the former.

"Our team had gone to Goa, but we couldn't arrest Edwin Nunes. During the investigation of the Sonali Phogat case, the Goa Police named him. Then we got to know that all the drug peddlers involved in the case are from Goa only," the Hyderabad police official said in a video which has gone viral.

"Whenever we communicate with them (Goa police), negative results come. If we try to nab someone (accused persons from Goa), we don't get them. There is nothing to hide, I am telling openly that Goa Police are not cooperating," Hyderabad Police said.

Reacting to this allegation, Goa Police has clarified that they have never received any request for assistance from their counterpart at Hyderabad.

"Goa Police has come across a statement allegedly made by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner regarding non-cooperation by Goa Police in arresting Edwin Nunes for the latter's alleged involvement in drug peddling in Hyderabad. In this regard, it is stated that on August 16, 2022, Goa Police on its own enquiry from Hyderabad Police received information regarding registration of an FIR no. 374/22 Osmania University police station u/s 8(c) r/w 22(b) and 27 NDPS Act in which 174 persons are named as accused. However, no request whatsoever was received for any assistance for the arrest of any of the accused persons, and in particular for the arrest of Edwin Nunes," Goa Police said in a statement.

"It is further clarified that even till date, no request for any assistance in the investigation of the said FIR has been made to Goa Police. Significantly, Edwin Nunes is in the custody of Goa Police in FIR no. 135/2022 Anjuna police station u/s 22(b), 29 and 25 NDPS Act. It is pertinent to note that on September 1, 2022, the fact of the arrest of Edwin Nunes was also communicated to Osmania University police station offering assistance in their above-mentioned FIR no. 374/2022 in which Edwin Nunes is named as an accused. However, no request for assistance has been received in response so far," it added.

"Goa Police follows a policy of zero tolerance towards illegal drug trafficking and is at the forefront of the fight against drugs. Keeping with its professional ethos and long tradition of professional policing, Goa Police has always assisted all state and Central police departments that have approached for assistance," Goa Police clarified.