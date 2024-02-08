Hyd to get ready for its first ‘Annual Tree Survey’

Hyderabad: WWF-India, Hyderabad, on Wednesday announced the Hyderabad Annual Tree Survey, a pioneering citizen science initiative, will be inaugurated on February 10 from 8 am to 12 pm.

According to the WWF India official, the primary objective of the survey is to understand the intricate ways in which trees and animals within the city rely on each other. The volunteers will observe and record the various species of fauna that make their homes in or visit the trees. This survey will involve a large number of civil society organisations. We are expecting around 200–300 volunteers to join us for this survey. To ensure comprehensive coverage, volunteers will be organised into teams. The city will be divided into six zones, and in each zone we will mark a few streets and parks to survey avenue and non-avenue trees.

Farida Tampal, State Director of WWF-India, Hyderabad office, stated, "By observing the incredible world of trees and animals and submitting this data during the survey, we are expecting two-fold results. We encourage the citizens of Hyderabad to register and participate in the survey. Citizens can register by contacting Sr Education Office, WWF-India, Hyderabad office at [email protected].