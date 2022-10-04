Hyd'bad swings to Dandiya, Garba beats

Hyderabad: Dressed in their best-looking attires, people were seen dancing on the Garba and Dandiya beat on last day of Navaratri on Tuesday. As the fiesta comes to a close, Dandiya and Garba dance venues have witnessed a huge crowd. Saloni Jain, an organiser of Navkar Navaratri Utsav, said, " This year all the nine we have received a good response, as everything come to normal, this year we have seen from all age group visiting our venue and enjoying on the beat of Garba"

A member of Telangana Gujarati Samaj, said, All the nine days we have received huge crowd, around 60,000 people played Garba. We have been organising this festival for the past 15 years, in a bid to keep the Gujarati tradition intact and to inculcate in the younger generations the importance of Navaratri.

After being enclosed at our residence for two years, this year, all the nine-day we had a gala time, as the festival is to bring everyone together, this year we could enjoy the Navaratri festival whole heartily, said Aditi Shroff , another member of Gujarati Community."