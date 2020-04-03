Hyderabad: 132 COVID-19 suspects in quarantine at Nizamia

Hyderabad: Within days of the Government Nizamia General Hospital at Charminar being declared Level-1 treatment centre for COVID-19, 132 people suspected to have been infected with the virus were under treatment by Thursday evening. On Wednesday 107 were admitted, while the remaining were admitted on the following day, with travel history –both international and domestic.

On Thursday, some people exhibiting symptoms including high fewer and cough were referred to Gandhi Hospital, when they visited the Nizamia hospital as out-patients. Of them, most have a travel history of Delhi and attended the Tablighi Markaz at Nizamuddin. More than 20 people are from Indonesia, Iran and other countries.

There are as many as 6 women among them. At the Nizamia General Hospital, around 14 Unani doctors have been posted, with mandatory 4 hours of duty for each one of them. Those posted on night duty are told to keep an eye on patients whole night. A total of 4 Allopathy doctors are also appointed, who are working in two shifts. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was also provided for the staff in hospital.

According to sources, in view of the rapid spread due to Tablighi Markas meet in Delhi, the police and the health officials are identifying the people with the travel history of Delhi and other states and are taking them to the hospital to monitor their health under quarantine for 14 days. Those developing symptoms of Coronavirus would be shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

When The Hans India reporter visited the Hospital, the patients were arguing with the officials that they were not informed about being quarantined. Most of them claimed they were already observing home quarantine after returning from other states or countries.