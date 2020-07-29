Hyderabad: 17 blind students from 2 hostels test corona positive

Hyderabad: Thirteen blind undergraduate students staying in government run blind hostel in Salarjung Colony, Mehdipatnam have tested positive and were admitted in Chest Hospital for treatment.

Another 30-odd students staying in the hostel were put under home quarantine following this development. Meanwhile, four more students from another blind hostel in Masab Tank were also found to be infected with the virus and they were admitted to Nature Cure Hospital, Begumpet. R Swamy Nayak, member, Central Executive Council, All India Confederation of the Blind(AICB) had put the blame on Salarjung colony hostel warden for blind students getting the infection. The warden did not quarantine herself after her husband tested positive, Nayak said.

However, the hostel warden Ramadevi refuted the allegations. She said that she did not come to the hostel after her husband tested positive on July 17.

Ramadevi said that she also tested positive on July 21 and is presently recovering from the virus infection. As regards the health condition of the infected students, the warden said that they have symptoms like mild cold, fever and cough.

She said along with students one nurse posted in the hostel had tested positive. Higher authorities have posted two staff members to look after the rest of the hostel inmates who were put in quarantine. None of them had any virus related symptoms, the warden said.