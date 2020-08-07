Hyderabad: 2.16 lakh apply for vendor loan scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited Mehidipatnam Rythu Bazaar and other areas in the vicinity as a part of identifying street vendors eligible for PM SVANidhi scheme. He said a total of 5 lakh beneficiaries from across the State would be identified and help them open bank accounts. "The vendors will be sanctioned Rs 10,000 each as loan with a minimal interest rate. A total of 2.16 lakh applications have already been received since the start of the programme on July 2," he added.



GHMC Principal Secretary Aravind Kumar, Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, MEPMA MD Dr Satyanarayana, Zonal Commissioner Pravenya, Additional Commissioner Shankaraiah and PD Sowjanya were among those present.