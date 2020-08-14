Hyderabad: 25 Basthi Dawakhanas inaugurated today

Hyderabad: As many as 25 Basthi Dawakhanas have been inaugurated at various places in and around Hyderabad today. Minister KT Rama Rao opened Basthi Dawakhana at Ramreddy Nagar Basti in Habsiguda.

Speaking after the launch event, the minister said that the government launched the Basthi Dawakhanas to provide better primary treatment to the poor. The government is working towards its aim to turn the state as Arogya Telangana.

The Basthi Dawakhana in Ramreddy Nagar will serve 12,000 people residing at six slums of Habsiguda.

MA&UD Minister @KTRTRS inaugurated a Basthi Dawakhana in Ramreddy Nagar Basti, Habsiguda. This basthi dawakhana will approximately serve 12,000 people (3000 houselholds) in six slums of Habsiguda. A total number of 25 basthi dawakhanas are being inaugurated in Hyderabad today. pic.twitter.com/gPfStEivoc — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) August 14, 2020

Meanwhile, health minister Eatala Rajender inaugurated Basthi Dawakhana at Gandhi Nagar and minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at Nallagutta in Ramgopalpet division.

The government has set to target to launch 168 Dawakhanas in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits out of which 25 were inaugurated today. These Dawakhanas will provide free services such as OPD consultation, basic lab diagnosis, free medicines, antenatal and postnatal care, services and screening for non-communicate diseases such as BP and blood sugar.

The ministers said that the government will launch two Dawakhanas per ward totalling of 300 Dawakhanas.