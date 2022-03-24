Hyderabad: 3 held in separate cases for harassing women on social media

Three people were arrested by the Rachakonda cybercrime police in different cases on Thursday for allegedly harassing women.

In the first case, the police arrested Ramakrishna Prasad (28), a native of Machilipatnam in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman whom he befriended on photo-sharing platform Instagram.

In another case, R Prabhu Kiran (25), a bank employee from Borabanda, allegedly sent a friend request to the victim randomly on Facebook. As she did not accept his request, he shared abusive posts against her on social media and made abusive internet calls to her.

In the third case, B Kishan (21), a painter from Neredmet, proposed to a woman and when she refused his proposal, he created a fake profile on Facebook and posted abusive comments on her posts.

Based on separate complaints, the police registered cases and arrested the accused. They were remanded in judicial custody.