Hyderabad: 3 killed in road accident in Gachibowli

In an horrific incident, three people were killed as a car turned turtle after mowing down a woman in Gachibowli in the wee hours on Saturday.

Going into details, the car hit a woman who was watering the plants near Ella Hotel in Gachibowli and later overturned. While the woman, Maheshwaramma (38) was dead on the spot, another two people inside the car, identified as Rohith and Gayatri sustained serious injuries.

They were shifted to AIG hospital where they died while undergoing treatment. The people in the car were suspected to be in intoxicated state when the accident occurred.

The Gachibowli police registered a case and launched an investigation. The bodies were sent for autopsy.