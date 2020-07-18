Hyderabad: 31 police personnel who recovered from coronavirus felicitated

Hyderabad: As many as 31 police personnel who recovered from coronavirus were felicitated at an event organized by the Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat here on Saturday in Hyderabad.

The police personnel including inspector and sub-inspector rank working under Rachakonda police commissionerate limits have returned to duties after a fight with coronavirus. They also shared their experience with their colleagues and advised them to be brave and be positive while on duty.

The police who recovered from the virus also said that they were given counselling when they were admitted to hospital. "The counselling instilled confidence in us. Besides, the commissioner regularly had a check on our health condition and ensured that we were provided better treatment," said a police officer.

"All the police personnel had stayed mentally strong which helped them to win the battle. And the officers who are undergoing treatment will also emerge victoriously," Bhagwat said.

The commissioner asked the people to consult a doctor as soon as they find symptoms of coronavirus. A healthy diet, meditation and warm water will help to keep the virus at bay. "People must live with coronavirus until medicine is found. Hence, all must follow the precautionary measures such as wearing masks and washing hands frequently," the CP said.