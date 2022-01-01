Hyderabad: 3,146 booked in drunk and drive case on New Year eve

As many as 3,146 cases were registered by the traffic police under Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerate limits on the eve of New Year.

Of the total, 1,258 cases were booked under Hyderabad commissionerate, 1,528 cases under Cyberabad commissionerate and 360 cases under Rachakonda commissionerate limits. The traffic police department formed into 265 teams to conduct the drunk and drive check in Hyderabad.

In Jubilee Hills, around 50 people were caught for driving under intoxicated state. The police seized 40 two-wheelers, seven cars and auto-rickshaws. The police registered cases against 92 people for violating traffic rules.

Meanwhile, a woman in drunk state created ruckus near KBR park in Jubilee Hills. The woman refused to co-operate with the police for breathe analyser test and entered into an argument with the police. The woman and two other men were arrested and sent to police station.