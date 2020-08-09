Hyderabad: 4 held in rape of 14-year-old girl in orphanage

Hyderabad: Four persons were taken into custody by the police for involving in the rape of a 14-year-old girl residing at an orphanage in Medchal in Hyderabad. The arrested were identified as Maruti Rao, the orphanage owner, his wife Vijaya, the orphanage warden and her brother Jayadeep and donor Venugopal Reddy (51) who is also the employee of Reddy labs.

According to the girl, she was made to drink soft drinks mixed with sedatives and raped which continued for a year. The Ameenpur police registered a case and arrested the four. Later, the police sent the girl to a Niloufer Hospital for a medical examination and shifted to a children's home in Hyderabad.

Around 50 other girls residing in the orphanage were also rescued by the Women and Child Welfare Department. The girl was joined in the orphanage by her uncle.

The girl also said that the warden used to ask her to go a room in the fifth floor along with one Venu Gopal Reddy who used to give her juice mixed with sedatives and then assault her sexually. "When I complained about the incident, the warden warned not to reveal about it to anyone," the girl said adding that other girls in the orphanage also experienced the same.

She also said that she had seen Venugopal giving money to the warden and her brother.

The incident came to light when the girl moved to her uncle's place due to the lockdown where she experienced another brutal act as her uncle used to thrash her black and blue. The girl was then sent to her aunt's house in Bowenpally who noticed the girl limping and enquired about it.

The girl shared her ordeal that she was physically assaulted by her uncle and sexually assaulted in the hostel. Her aunt took her to the police station.