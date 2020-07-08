The 150-ft road with link road would ease the commute time for people travelling from Uppal, Nagole, Amberpet, Musarambagh and Dilsukhnagar

Hyderabad: Labor Minister Malla Reddy along with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Tuesday inspected the proposed land for four-lane road to come up from Nagole Metro Station to Ali Café.



Malla Reddy said that the government was taking special interest in developing Hyderabad into global city by incorporation basic amenities to meet quality life-style standards. "The completion road and box drain work on 7.5km Musi nala will enable public to enjoy splendid locales," he added. He directed officials concerned to make design in such a way that saplings can be planted under Haritha Haram project along the road.

Bonthu Rammohan said that the 150 ft road with link road would ease the commute time for people travelling from Uppal, Nagole, Amberpet, Musarambagh and Dilsukhnagar. He directed engineering officials to come up with integrated project plan to commence the works.

MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy, corporators G Saraswathi Sadanand, Swapna Subhash Reddy, Gandam Jyotsna Nageshwar, Mekala anala Hanumantha Reddy, LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy, Uppal Deputy Commissioner Aruna Kumari, Bio-Diversity Additional Commissioner Krishna, DD Yadagiri and others were present.