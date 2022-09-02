Hyderabad: 4th annual ABC summit & awards held

Hyderabad: The 4th annual Summit of Active Bleeding Control (ABC) – Stop the Bleed, celebrated the success of more than 2500 community volunteers trained in stop the bleed through school children and teachers. Around 90 people were given awards. The awardees include people who did the maximum multiplier effect in ABC (trained a minimum of 4 people in the community), ABC skit winners and principals of 7 schools.

ABC is supported and funded by Infinite Computer Solutions Limited and the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). A programme was organised by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Pediatric Simulation Training and Research Society (PediSTARS), University of Pennsylvania Institute for the Advanced Study of India (UPIASI), Transport Department Telangana, Road Safety Club, GVK EMRI (108), Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and Indian Development Foundation (IDF). Dr Vinay Nadkarni from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Tishya Sethi from UPIASI, Dr Geethanjali from PediSTARS, Dr Dinesh Chirla from Rainbow Hospitals, Dr Srinivas Puppala from Transport Dept, Govt of Telangana, Dr Narayan Iyer and Sanjay from IDF, Manideep Kanagala from Road Safety Club, Dr Ramana Rao from GVK EMRI, Dr Amar Patel from CAE Healthcare inspired the children to continue to train the community. ABC has just launched phase 3 in Bangalore, and the plan is to scale it up to the entire country to build a resilient community in reducing road injury deaths.

India has one of the highest road injury deaths, and 40% of lives are lost due to uncontrolled bleeding. Trained bystanders in Active Bleeding Control play a vital role in the chain of survival to save precious lives before an ambulance arrives. ABC is a research project to empower citizens to save the lives of accident victims from severe bleeding. ABC programme commenced in India in March 2018.

In the phase 1 ABC project conducted from September 2018 to September 2020, 1076 auto rickshaw drivers, police and other citizens were trained to stop the bleeding. They were trained for two and half hours in 5 simple steps (scene safety, calling an ambulance, identifying life-threatening bleeding, applying direct pressure and applying of tourniquet). ABC volunteers have saved greater than 163 lives. Phase 2 is about empowering the children to train the community. Nearly 500 children (ABC Guru) have been trained in seven government, and private schools in Hyderabad and these children have trained their families. Currently, there are more than 2500 ABC Gurus - ready to save lives.

ABC is an ongoing program, and the team is in the process of training hundreds of school children and lay people in the coming months. Let us join the hands to stop the bleeding and save lives.